Michelle Williams Speaks Out About Mark Wahlberg's $1.5M Time's Up Donation

Reuters/Mike Blake Michelle Williams has responded to Mark Wahlberg's donation of .5 million to the Time's Up movement in her name.

After their pay discrepancy in "All the Money in the World" was embroiled in controversy, Michelle Williams thanked her co-star Mark Wahlberg for donating his $1.5 million paycheck to Time's Up Legal Defense Fund in Williams' name.

Last week, Williams and Wahlberg's pay discrepancy from the "All the Money in the World" reshoots made headlines after Williams received just about one percent of Wahlberg's salary. The film had to undergo a whirlwind of hasty reshoots late last year when director Ridley Scott decided to recast Christopher Plummer in place of Kevin Spacey, who faced multiple sexual misconduct accusations from various women sometime in November. After the reshoots, Wahlberg received an additional fee of $1.5 million while Williams only received a per diem that totaled $1,000.

The news about their pay discrepancy immediately became a hot topic on social media, fueled by today's climate of increased awareness of gender inequality in Hollywood. In the wake of the controversy, however, Wahlberg showed his commitment to end sexual harassment and gender inequality in the business by donating all of his salary from the "All the Money in the World" reshoots to Time's Up — a legal defense fund set up by around 300 women in Hollywood to support sexual harassment and abuse victims — in Williams' name.

On Saturday, Wahlberg and his entertainment company William Morris Endeavor (WME) offered to donate a total of $2 million to the fund, $1.5 million of which coming from Wahlberg himself. In a statement, Wahlberg reiterated his commitment to become part of the solution and expressed his support for the initiative. That evening, Williams responded to Wahlberg's donation, saying that was one of the most unforgettable days of her life because of Wahlberg.

"Today isn't about me. My fellow actresses stood by me and stood up for me, my activist friends taught me to use my voice, and the most powerful men in charge, they listened and they acted. If we truly envision an equal world, it takes equal effort and sacrifice. Today is one of the most indelible days of my life because of Mark Wahlberg, WME and a community of women and men who share in this accomplishment," she said in a statement.

Back in August, Wahlberg was named the highest-paid actor in Hollywood with an estimated revenue of $68 million between June 2016 and June 2017.