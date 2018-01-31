Michigan Attorney General Steps In To Investigate State University Following Nassar's Conviction

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid Michigan State University (MSU) President Lou Anna Simon speaks after being confronted by victims during a break at the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, in Lansing, Michigan, U.S., January 17, 2018.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette recently made a promise to have the officials of Michigan State University investigated over how they handled sexual abuse cases notably after the conviction of Larry Nassar.

Nassar was recently given a prison sentence of 40 to 175 years for multiple counts of sexual abuse against victims who he had been tasked to look after when they were young athletes in the USA Gymnastics program. However, part of his credentials was a decades-long stint with Michigan State University, which prompted the public to urge officials to investigate the state institution.

Schuette, who is currently running for governor of Michigan, held a press conference during the weekend in Lansing to confirm that his office had already started an investigation on the institution over the sexual abuse claims.

The Attorney General said: "It is abundantly clear that a full and complete investigation of what happened at Michigan State University from the president's office down, is required."

He then added: "My department ... will find out who knew what and when, who took action, who failed to take action, what did or did not happen, and what should have happened."

Schuette also promised that the investigation would not spare any individual or any department within the Michigan State University.

For the investigation, Schuette's office enlisted special prosecutor William Forsyth.

Though he had retired before this investigation commenced, reports note that Forsyth has at least 40 years of experience in the field and will be working full time on the case. He commented that the Michigan State University could be facing trouble for allegedly holding "certain information" from the public.

Forsyth's comment was echoed by one of Nassar's victims, Rachael Denhollander, who said in a press conference after the former doctor entered his guilty plea that officials attached to Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics were given "first-hand testimony" of the sexual abuse that Nassar committed "for decades." Denhollander added: "Each and every time, MSU officials silenced these victims."

Nassar's case goes way before the Harvey Weinstein and other Hollywood sexual assault reports exploded. It can be traced back to 2016, when the Indy Star released a comprehensive report that said at least 368 gymnasts, many of whom were minors, had been sexually abused by coaches and other staff attached to the young girls' training.