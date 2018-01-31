Microsft Teams Get Massive Update To Compete With Slack

Microsoft official website Promotional picture for Microsoft Teams.

Recent reports have revealed that Slack's biggest competitor, Microsoft's Teams, has received a new and massive update that may just turn the tides to their favor. Further reports also reveal what to expect for the new features of Microsft Teams, including new app integration and an app store.

"New features in Microsoft Teams make it an even more powerful hub for teamwork by enabling you to use apps in new ways—including the ability to command apps and take quick actions from the command box, as well as include content from an app in a conversation," said the Office 365 Team in a statement. "This marks the biggest single release of new functionality since Teams launched last March. Teams bring together everything a team needs in one place. You can integrate the apps and services you need, including Office 365 apps like Excel, and ones from our partners, including Trello, InVision, and SurveyMonkey."

Further reports reveal that the most exciting features to expect from Microsoft Teams might be reminiscent of the capabilities of Slack. For one, Teams now offer a way for users to search for apps from the new app store by browsing through a wide range of filtering options. Microsoft has taken it a step further by tailoring it to the nature of the work that the users do, which means that the most recommended apps will likely fit in the users' daily routine. The update has also made it easy to launch apps. Moreover, they have added support for slash commands for a variety of actions.

Considering how Slack has always been a tough contender in the market, some fans are expecting Teams to get even more features in the future. As such, more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks. Fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates.