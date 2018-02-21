Microsoft Addresses Questions on Keyboard and Mouse Support for Xbox One

Reuters/Nick Adams Xbox One (C) with the Kinect motions sensor (L) and the controller is pictured during a press event unveiling Microsoft's new home console, June 19, 2013.

Considering the sheer amount of games that have been released for both the Windows PC and Xbox One, fans questioned Microsoft why there was still no approved support for keyboard and mouse controls. In response to the queries, Xbox engineering chief Mike Ybarra took to social media to explain what they will do and what can be done with the issue.

Currently, there are ways to introduce keyboard and mouse support to Microsoft's Xbox One and that is through the use of adapters. However, according to reports, Ybarra revealed that they have no plans of blocking such an initiative. He emphasized that although they may not yet be where they would like to be in terms of the keyboard and mouse support for Xbox One, they will not stop the developers from utilizing their freedom to decide how they would like to operate their games. Furthermore, Ybarra acknowledged that the development could help people with accessibility problems that for one reason or another, cannot make full use of the Xbox One controller.

Last year, Microsoft made a lot of its fans happy with the announcement that keyboard and mouse support will definitely be coming to Xbox One. However, Ybarra has yet to reveal a release date for the update, and some fans have become to question whether or not it will ever come to fruition. Despite this, Ybarra decided to address the next issue, which was the possibility of giving an unfair advantage for those using a keyboard and a mouse to play on their Xbox One consoles.

"We have to be very smart in how we do that. We'll leave it a lot up to developer choice," Ybarra said at the time. "A lot of people tweet me and say, 'You can't do this because of fairness,' and we understand that. We run two platforms; the Windows platform and the Xbox platform," said Ybarra in a statement.

Given the many possibilities of introducing keyboard and mouse support for the Xbox One, more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks. As such, fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates.