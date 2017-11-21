Microsoft Black Friday 2017 Deals: Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition Back In Stock

REUTERS/NICK ADAMS The Xbox One controller is pictured during a press event unveiling Microsoft's new Xbox in Redmond, Washington.

Black Friday 2017 is almost here and it's almost time to finalize that all-important holiday shopping list. Microsoft sure is interested in being included in most shoppers' list as the tech giant has been offering some pretty enticing deals.

While there's not much to choose from when it comes to those looking for a cheap PlayStation4, the same can't be said for the Xbox One. There are currently several retailers offering superb deals on the console and its peripherals.

Most shoppers will be able to able to pick up a basic Xbox One S 500 GB with no bundled games for about $190 at a number of retailers, ranging from Walmart to Toys R Us. However, there are a few differences between what the retailers are offering with every console purchase.

Target's doorbuster deal, for example, will throw in a $25 gift card for $190, while buying one at Kohl's will get shoppers $45 in Kohl's Cash. There is also a myriad of bundles including games and Xbox Live subscriptions that await eager buyers.

What most shoppers won't find, however, are cheap deals for the Xbox One X although retailers are offering bundles and special editions of the console. These include the Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition is back in stock this week at Microsoft Store. Controllers too are getting their prices slashed with many retailers will offer a standard discount of $20.

There's also no shortage of games on sale both digitally and physically. "Forza Motorsport 7" ($29 at Target), "Forza Horizon 3" ($15 at Target), "Gears of War 4" ($15 at Best Buy and Target), "Halo Wars 2" ($19 at Walmart), and "Halo 5: Guardians" ($15 at Best Buy) are just a few of the many Black Friday 2107 deals that await shoppers.

Microsoft has discounted both a month of Xbox Live Gold and a one-month membership to its Xbox Game Pass service to $1 for Black Friday 2017. However, this is only available for new subscribers so for those who have been unsure about signing up, this is a great chance to try out the service.