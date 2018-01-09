Microsoft Engineer Accidentally Hints Cortana Works Better on 'Surface Phone'?

REUTERS/Mike Segar A Microsoft logo is seen on an office building in New York City in this July 28, 2015 file photo.

Reports have it that a Microsoft engineer might have discreetly confirmed the arrival of the Surface Phone while answering a user's Cortana-related question.

The release of the Surface Phone has been in the rumor mill for a couple of years now. And although Microsoft has never deliberately dismissed the possibility of its release, the technology giant has yet to recognize its existence as well.

Meanwhile, over the years, there have been several indications that Microsoft could soon redeem its place in the smartphone market following the discontinuation of its Lumia devices and Windows Phone platform.

While answering a user's complaint on Cortana's performance on an Android device, one of the company's engineers from the Microsoft Asia Research Institute reportedly confirmed that Cortana would perform better on a Surface Phone.

Though this cannot be taken as an official confirmation of the device, reports argued that if there was a group of people who would know whether the Surface Phone was already in the pipeline, it would probably belong to Microsoft's research department.

According to MSPowerUser, the engineer later edited his response and added the phrase "but we do not know [if] there will be a Surface Phone."

On the other hand, another Microsoft boss recently left the question of the Surface Phone's existence up in the air.

Microsoft India's president, Anant Maheshwari, previously talked with Digit where he was asked about the rumored mobile device.

When asked if the product was in the works, Maheshwari provided a rather vague answer: "I think given the world that we live in, we should never be talking about last words."

However, if smartphone fans were to look closely at his statement, the Microsoft India president seemed to imply that the possibility of seeing a Surface Phone in the future has not gone down the drain just yet.

In the same interview, Maheshwari stressed that Microsoft was focused on further expanding the Surface ecosystem. However, when it came to mobile devices, he added: "As far as mobiles are concerned, we are working with all the major OEMs and OS players to create new applications and experiences. We want people to be able to access all Microsoft apps and services on the mobile form factor also."