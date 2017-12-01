Microsoft Has Unveiled Plans to Overhaul Redmond Campus

REUTERS/ Mike Blake The Microsoft logo is shown on the Microsoft Theatre at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 13, 2017.

Microsoft has recently unveiled their plans of overhauling their 500-acre campus in Redmond, Washington. The news comes a few weeks after their competitor opened their new Apple Park campus. Furthermore, the project is expected to house thousands of Microsoft's employees.

"We've focused on the cultural transformation of the company. We want to create a workspace that supports the culture we are creating," Microsoft's president and chief legal officer Brad Smith told Bloomberg in an interview about the overhaul. "A workspace that encourages people to be creative, to work with each other and to learn from each other."

The multi-year campus overhaul is expected to begin next fall, and it will be created to include 18 new buildings, 6.7 million square feet of working space, and $150 million transportation infrastructure improvement. It is expected to be completed five to seven years, and it will demolish at least 12 existing buildings to make way for the new ones. As such, the multibillion dollar project is expected to provide some space for an additional 8,000 to 12,000 workers on top of the current 47,000.

Further reports reveal that Microsoft is currently standing on 125 buildings. By the time the project has been completed, the number is expected to increase to 131 buildings and a bonus of a two-acre plaza that can fit approximately 2,000 people inside, which is expected to be utilized for Microsoft's key events in the coming years.

"As we continue to grow and look to create the best workplace in the tech sector, Microsoft will invest right here in Redmond, our home for more than 30 years," Microsoft said in a statement.

The tech giant has also released a video to feature the plans of the new modern campus. Overall, Microsoft has said that it is targeting to create a space that will foster innovation and creativity that will enable it to be competitive in the market.