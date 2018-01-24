REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen - RTX2AMBT Microsoft's logo.

Recent reports have revealed that in an attempt to oust Google Chromebooks in its top position in the classrooms of the U.S., Microsoft has announced a new line of products that will cost less than $300. Further reports also reveal that the laptops will be running Windows 10 and it will feature a special "Minecraft" education edition.

"Our ongoing commitment to empower every student to create the world of tomorrow continues today with several new announcements for education. Whether igniting interest in STEM, learning in 3D, helping students of all abilities improve their reading, writing, and comprehension, or saving teachers time and helping them collaborate, we know technology has the power to unlock limitless learning," said Windows' vice president, Yusuf Mehdi, in a statement. "I love hearing about the inspiring results we see from schools using Microsoft Education products, and we've been pleased to see more schools choosing Windows this year."

Further reports reveal that the highly anticipated laptops will be $189 to $299 each and they will be manufactured by several partners, including Lenovo and JP. It will be running Windows 10 S, which was made specifically to promote long battery life and better overall performance. Furthermore, the laptops will be able to run the full version of Windows software, including Microsoft Office and Minecraft. The decision to offer the new lineup seems to have stemmed from a previously unexplored area of the market filled with families looking for an underpriced gadget for their children.

In conjunction with the project, there will be a new chemistry module for "Minecraft: Education Edition," which is already being used to teach programming. Moreover, the new module will allow students to explore the possibilities of chemistry in the safety of the virtual world. More information is expected to be released in the coming weeks.