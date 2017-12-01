Microsoft News: Leaked Footage of A Working Smartphone Prototype Surfaces

Microsoft official website A promo image of Microsoft's Surface Book, showing the detachable PixelSense Display and the Surface Book Pen, on Microsoft's official online store page.

Recent reports have revealed that new leaked photos of what could have been the capabilities of the Surface Phone in the form of a Lumia 950 prototype that features support for the Surface Pen. Considering that Microsoft recently announced that the mobile effort to roll out a Windows 10 Mobile has been abandoned, the leaked images are bound to incite some disappointment from the fans.

The leaked information of the supposed Lumia 950 XL was compiled in a video that featured what could have been a combination of a Windows Phone and a Surface Pen. The video features a functioning prototype, and although the implementation left much to be desired for those looking for more demonstrations, the fans pointed out that for a while, this is proof that Microsoft actually considered combining both technologies into a Lumia 950 XL. Furthermore, the prototype also represents the skeleton of what could have been a Surface Phone before Microsoft, unfortunately, its plans to release one.

Further reports also indicate that the leaked prototype of the Lumia device that has support for the Surface Pen is the perfect example of a powerful, multi-tasking Surface Phone that could have rivaled the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Note 8. Currently, the tech giant is reportedly working on a foldable device that s expected to showcase pen input and is said to be the perfect replacement for the writer's pocket notebooks. Microsoft has yet to comment on the rumor, and fans are already speculating that the giant may have dashed plans for this device too.

Microsoft has not responded to any request for comment but many speculate that if they did, the tech giant would likely deny ever making the prototype in order to prevent hopes for a Surface Phone from rising. Regardless, more information on Microsoft's future plans is expected in the coming weeks.