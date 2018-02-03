Microsoft Office 2019 News: It Will Only Run on Windows 10

REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen - RTX2AMBT Microsoft suspends the release of an update for the Meltdown and Spectre flaws on some computers.

Microsoft opened February with an important update on its Microsoft Office 2019 — it will only run on Windows 10.

In an official blog post released on Feb. 1, Microsoft discussed a number of issues, particularly the release of Office 2019, the upcoming Office that includes the normal applications — Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Skype for Business. It would also include various servers — Exchange, SharePoint, and Skype for Business.

Previews of the new applications should be out in the second quarter of the year, with actual shipping in the second half of 2018.

The main catch is that it would only be available to those using Windows 10. Users still stuck with Windows 7 or Windows 8.1 would have to upgrade their devices first before being allowed to experience an Office 2019. As previously reported, the free Windows 10 update for those using assistive technologies ended last Jan. 16.

Otherwise, the consumer would have to purchase Office 365. Either way, Microsoft gains from those hoping to have the latest Office.

This rule, though, would not affect those using Office for Mac, which has a different release schedule.

Microsoft also revealed that there will be shortened support for the upcoming release of the suite. Previously, Office versions were released under Microsoft's Fixed Lifecycle Policy, which allowed for five years of standard support and another five for extended support.

For Office 2019, there would still be five years of mainstream support, but only approximately two years of extended support. "This is an exception to our Fixed Lifecycle Policy to align with the support period for Office 2016," the post reads. This means extended support will end on Oct. 14, 2025.

Meantime, Microsoft is extending support for its Windows 10 for enterprise and education customers using versions 1607, 1703, and 1709. They will all get six months more of extended support for smooth transition to the latest versions of Windows 10.