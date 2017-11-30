Microsoft Office Released For Chromebook Through Google Play

REUTERS/Brian Snyder A promotional video plays behind a window reflecting a nearby building at the Microsoft office in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S. May 15, 2017.

Despite the Google Chromebook's astonishing capabilities and design, many users were disappointed to find that the device does not have support for many apps that are necessary for day-to-day activities. However, recent reports have revealed that the Chromebook is now more accessible to various users, as the Google Play store has released the Microsoft Office to all Android device.

According to reports, the Microsoft Office for Chromebook is now available for download in Google Play even though Microsoft and Google have yet to make an official announcement about the new addition. Considering that Chromebooks were previously limited to the online office suite that Google offered, the Microsoft Office is bound to entice the student market, especially since the apps remain to be vital in the school setting. Furthermore, users can expect a fully optimized ecosystem for the Microsoft office since the tech giant previously announced that they were working on bringing it to the Chromebook.

Another implication of the new addition to Chromebook is the fact that the previously online exclusive device is slowly opening up to the other side of the market through Google Play. Chromebooks were previously criticized for its limited support and Google-dedicated ecosystem, but the Google Play is expected to bring in more changes similar to the addition of Microsoft Office. Speculations for the lack of comment from both parties about the newest updates include the fact that Microsoft might not want to advertise it as much, considering that they have responded to ChromeOS with the equally exclusive and limited Windows 10 S.

Regardless, for those who own a Chromebook, the Microsoft Office is now live. However, for those who have a screen that is 10.1 inches or larger, they would have to download Office 365 instead. Furthermore, users of the older Chromebook are advised to check if their devices are capable of launching Android apps.