Microsoft Releases Beta For Xbox App on iOS and Android

Recent reports have revealed that Microsoft has released a beta app for the Xbox party chat, which is meant to allow users to connect with fellow players even when they are away from their home consoles.

According to Engadget, the app should function in the same way that the Nintendo Switch online app does. Considering that the app was made by the gaming giant because of the consoles lack of voice chat support, the Xbox counterpart should also feature more or less the same capabilities. Microsoft has yet to reveal any further details on the Xbox app, other than the fact that iOS and Android users can take part in the beta testing. For Android users, the Xbox app is now available for download in the Google Play Store. Meanwhile, for iOS devices, users will have to sign up for the Xbox app beta.

"This beta test is run through the TestFlight program and has a limited number of users. Our goal is to ensure broad coverage of the app across devices, regions, and other criteria, and we'll continue to add users as space permits," Microsoft said in a statement that introduced the Xbox app beta to iOS users. "If you are selected for our beta, you will receive an invite via TestFlight in your provided e-mail. If you aren't invited to the program immediately, we will retain your request for 30 days. If you have not been invited within 30 days and are still interested in participating, please sign up again."

Aside from the party chat feature of the Xbox app for iOS and Android devices, Microsoft has kept the details to the minimum. However, fans believe that they will eventually be able to post and read updates according to the game that they are interested in. Regardless, Microsoft is expected to release more information in the coming weeks.