Microsoft Reveals the Xbox One X-Steph Curry Bundle

Microsoft/Xbox Wire A promotional image of the Xbox One X and Curry 4 "More Power" VIP Kit.

Microsoft has finally launched the Xbox One X this week, and its marketing efforts have involved some notable celebrities like UFC's Ronda Rousey and Conan O'Brien — and it doesn't stop there.

In an announcement made via the Xbox Wire, the tech and gaming giant revealed the Xbox One X and Curry 4 "More Power" VIP Kit. The bundle is a result of a partnership between Xbox and NBA superstar Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

The "More Power" kit comes with some awesome items that will easily catch the attention of different types of people, including those who are not really gamers. It comes with an Xbox One X console with Curry's #30 jersey number written on it. Moreover, it also comes with two Xbox One Elite controllers and some of the year's most popular Xbox One titles.

Perhaps one of the most eye-catching items that come with the bundle is the Incase NoviConnected 4 Wheel Hubless Travel Roller. According to Microsoft, the roller was "thoughtfully designed down to the last detail, this hardshell roller will revolutionize every journey." It also features high power charging that allows users to charge their devices.

Furthermore, the bundle also comes with a pair of Under Armour Curry 4 "More Power" sneakers in a custom colorway, Stance Athletic Crew Socks, and a V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones with BoomPro Gaming Microphone. In addition, there are also 12 months worth of Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass included.

Gamespot noted that the there is a catch — it will not be available for purchase to the public. The VIP kit will only be given to some of "today's top athletes, entertainers, and influencers," Microsoft explained.

Earlier this week, UFC women's champion Ronda Rousey appeared in a video with TV host Conan O'Brien, promoting the Xbox One X. Rousey demonstrated "what it feels like to experience true 4K gaming" using the new console.

The Xbox One X is now available for $499 USD.