Microsoft Rewards 9-Year-Old Boy Who Gave Up His Xbox To Help The Homeless

Recent reports have revealed that the nine-year-old boy who donated his Xbox to help the homeless has received a special reward from Microsoft who caught wind of his selfless act. Furthermore, the shelter that received the donation is now passing forward Mikah Frye's kindness with a personal message.

According to Fox 8, Microsoft contacted the family to let them to know that they were aware of what Frye did for the homeless in his area. Terry Brant, Frye's grandmother received the call in which Microsoft revealed that they were planning a special surprise for the boy who gave up his Xbox to supply his shelter with 60 blankets that those who need it can use. Brant recalled how hard it was not to tell Frye as the employees led him to the back of a store mall in Beachwood, where Microsoft setup bags full of gifts and a brand new Xbox to replace the one he had lost in an amazing act of kindness.

Further reports reveal that Access Program, the shelter that received Frye's donation, has already began to supply the homeless with blankets that included a personal message: "Today, I live in my own house, and someday you will too. Your friend Mikah."

Frye was inspired to give up his Xbox when he peered out of a window and saw that people were wandering about in the cold. Brant then asked him if he wanted to give them blankets, to which he responded by promptly donating his Xbox to help provide the blankets. Brant shared that Frye new from experience what it was like to be homeless after his family spent a few weeks in Access Program after they lost their home a few years ago.

"Not only will they have a nice warm blanket that they get to keep, everybody will get a blanket, but they're wrapped in Christ's love as well as Mikah's love," said Cathy Thiemens, the executive director of the Ashland Church Community Emergency Shelter Services, as reported by Fox 8.