Microsoft Rumored To Be Considering Acquisition Of EA, Valve, and PUBG Corp.

REUTERS/NICK ADAMS The Xbox One controller is pictured during a press event unveiling Microsoft's new Xbox in Redmond, Washington.

At a time where talks of massive acquisitions are being reported left and right, Microsoft appears to have thrown its hat in the ring with the rumored buy out of not just one, but three video game companies. The Redmond, Washington-based tech giant is reportedly considering the purchase of large game publishers to strengthen its video game business.

While there's no doubt that the Xbox One is a popular platform, it's no secret that the platform is lacking when it comes to exclusive games. While Sony and Nintendo have been making big bucks in the area of exclusives for many years, Microsoft has been relying on third-party developers to prop-up its console sales.

To address this chronic problem, Microsoft plans planning to buy entire publishers in the same way it acquired Minecraft developer Mojang for a cool $2.5 billion. Among the publishers, the Redmon giant currently has in its sight are EA and Valve.

So far, there have only been rumors so this should be taken with a massive grain of salt. That being said, some people are already anticipating the buyout causing the price of EA's stock to jump, raising the company's market cap to over $36 billion.

While buying EA outright is a definitely a tall order even for Microsoft, the idea of buying whole publishers isn't too far-fetched to honest. However, they might want to start small, along with the lines of "Player Unknown's Battlegrounds" developer PUBG Corp.

Microsoft already has a working relationship with the publisher with its flagship game being one of the most popular games on the Xbox One. And unlike Valve or EA, its price isn't as bloated which means Microsoft will not need to sink in a huge amount of cash in the acquisition.

For now, however, games will just have to wait and see if these rumors become reality.