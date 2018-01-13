Microsoft Says Windows 7 and 8 Users Will Lose Some Power Due To Patch For Metldown and Spectre

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton A computer screen shows features of the Windows 10 operating system at the Microsoft store at Roosevelt Field in Garden City, New York July 29, 2015.

Recent reports have revealed that in response to the threat of Meltdown and Spectre due to chip flaws, Microsoft has joined the long list of tech giants who have released a patch to protect users from vulnerabilities. However, it seems to have a downside as users report a slow down in their respective PCs.

"As you can tell, there is a lot to this topic of side-channel attack methods. A new exploit like this requires our entire industry to work together to find the best possible solutions for our customers," said Microsoft's executive vice president Terry Myerson in a statement. "The security of the systems our customers depend upon and enjoy is a top priority for us. We're also committed to being as transparent and factual as possible to help our customers make the best possible decisions for their devices and the systems that run organizations around the world."

Further reports have revealed that the tech giant has also confirmed that the patch that was released to address Meltdown and Spectre could sacrifice performance depending on the age of the processor and the version of windows. This means that for Windows 7 and Windows 8 users who are running 2015 Haswell chips or older, a significant slow down of the processing power might be observed. Myerson explained that this was because of the different division of processes in the older chips, such as how it uses more user-kernel transitions.

Aside from the announcement of the patch, Microsoft has also recently announced that the patches for Meltdown and Spectre will not available for users who have a third-party antivirus installed that may not be compatible with Windows. Considering the threat of the chip flaws, concerned fans are expecting more information in the coming weeks. In the meantime, users are advised to keep their devices up to date.