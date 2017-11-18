Microsoft Surface Book 2 Review: Is it Worth The Hefty Price Tag?

Microsoft official website Promotional picture for Surface Book 2.

Microsoft recently unveiled the Surface Book 2, which was meant to rival the design and performance of other brands in the market, including Apple and Lenovo. Deemed as the best two-in-one laptop, the Surface Book 2 has piqued the attention of the fans. Here is everything that the critics are saying about Microsoft's latest flagship Surface device.

According to a review by The Verge, the good things about the Surface Book 2 are concerned with the general feel of it. For one, it features a great keyboard and trackpad that remarkably responsive and easy to access. Furthermore, the Nvidia graphics pre-installed on the Surface Book 2 offers power and visuals that definitely better than its predecessor. Finally, the support for Xbox Wireless is a nice touch for the gaming fans.

On the other hand, the cons of the Surface Book 2 are seemingly focused on the design. Considering that Microsoft's competition has begun to refine their design to be sleeker, the hinge of the Surface Book 2 may be considered an eyesore. Moreover, Microsoft's claims that they have reduced the wobble when users touch the display seems to persist. The battery life also falls short when the Surface Book 2 is being used for gaming, and for those looking to have a Thunderbolt 3 support, Microsoft's latest flagship, unfortunately, does not offer it.

Meanwhile, Tech Radar cited that the Microsoft Surface Book 2offers great battery life for daily work use. The tablet mode also shines through as it has been overhauled to be easier to access and more solid to hold. The fanless design is also one of the definite pros of the laptop, as it is a quiet worker while also ensuring no overheat. Meanwhile, the bad things about the Surface Book 2 centers particularly on the 13.5-inch model, which is significantly less powerful than the 15-inch variant. The Stylus Pen, which was highly advertised with the laptop, is also being sold separately.

Overall, the biggest consideration to take into account for those looking to own a Surface Book 2 is its hefty price tag. The base model is already at $1,499, whereas the model with the maxed out specs is being sold at $3,299.