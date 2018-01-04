Microsoft Surface Phone Leak: Smartphone To Feature 360-Degree Foldable Design

REUTERS/Mike Segar A Microsoft logo is seen on an office building in New York City in this July 28, 2015 file photo.

Ever since the advent of the iPhone, the candybar mobile phone design has become the only design suitable for smartphones. Microsoft hopes to change all that with its upcoming Surface Phone with its rumored 360-degree foldable design.

In a new teaser that appeared on the World Intellectual Property Organization's website has increased the hopes of a comeback by Microsoft to the smartphone market. Even more exciting is the rumor that its first entry will break the current mold of which all smartphones have come from the candybar design.

In what can only be described as a call back to the days of Nokia's dominance, the upcoming Surface Phone will reportedly feature a 360-degree rotating hinge in its design. This is according to a filed patent which revealed that the new design will allow the smartphone to carry a dual-display, in line with Microsoft's existing notebook line.

Titled as "hinge with free-stop function," the design hopes to solve the issues faced by smartphones that use a dual-display design. This includes an inability to accommodate thin displays and the trouble in switching to different displays.

The patent claims that the device's 360-degree rotating design will solve this problem. By featuring at least one flexible mechanism that will follow a path which is shaped like the letter S, the first flexible connection member and the mirrored S-shape path of the second flexible connection member will create a cross configuration. According to the patent, this will ensure a free stop function along the entire 360 degrees of rotation.

While it is unclear whether a smartphone will be able to utilize this design at this time, Microsoft's massive resources do make it seem possible. It would not be surprising to see the tech juggernaut come up with a one-of-a-kind smartphone as a direct challenge to its competitors which for years have left it in the dust.