Microsoft Surface Phone Rumors: Don't Give Up On Windows Mobile Just Yet

Reuters/Mike Segar

It looks like Microsoft has something up its sleeve with regards to the ever-mythical Surface Phone.

During the past couple of months, patent documents for a mobile device filed by the company have come to light, which suggested that they have intentions of making smartphones again.

The new one, which was filed back in 2016, but was only published a few days ago, imagines what is believed to be the Microsoft Surface Phone. It looks like a foldable handset with a magnetic locking mechanism that makes sure the handset stays folded so that it will not fling open at random times when users do not want it to.

Another patent filing shows off a modular hinge design that will allow users to fold the device but will also give them the ability to use both the different parts separately. This is reminiscent of how the Surface Type Cover works.

Although the Redmond giant has been tight-lipped about their plans in the mobile department for the longest time, Microsoft has been doing a lot of testing and developing behind the scenes, and only those who follow the tech giant closely will be able to find out.

Aside from the two patents, the company has also been testing apps for an unknown platform on the Microsoft Store. The company has said time and again that they want to make something radical should they return to the smartphone game once more.

Unlike other manufacturers, who release a flagship every year with small improvements, Microsoft has always been interested in creating a device that has major upgrades that users will actually utilize and find useful.

For now, however, nothing has been confirmed yet. The Microsoft Surface Phone itself is yet to be made official by the company. While patents let users know that the company is up to something, they do not always represent the final product since not all ideas end up being used.