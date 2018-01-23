REUTERS/Dado Ruvic Microsoft is rumored to be launching its Surface Phone this fall.

Despite being pretty much an open secret, Microsoft has yet to drop any major detail regarding its upcoming Surface Phone. While it's suggested to debut at this year's Mobile World Congress, it's very likely that the device is still a work in progress as the company is reportedly hiring video system engineer to take care of its imaging solutions.

It was revealed an earlier recent job opening posted by Microsoft that the mobile device – dubbed "Andromeda" – will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 processor. Now yet another job opening reveals that the company is looking to improve on the camera tech of Surface-branded products in order to match the trend of tablets and phone.

While it doesn't specifically point to the Microsoft Surface Phone itself, there is a high chance that the mobile device will be among those that will receive the upgrade. The engineer would join Microsoft dynamic team to deliver video and imaging solutions as well as work on video system architect for Surface products.

"As video systems architect you will own delivery of camera imaging systems at a product level and contribute to our technology roadmap for the future," Microsoft explained in the job listing. "You will work closely with internal and external camera system partners to deliver HW and SW components and technologies to enhance the imaging experience for Surface products."

Back in November 2016, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced that the company wants to build the "best phone ever." While the majority of its features were revealed to be on par with the competition, it the reportedly split-screen folding feature revealed by the recent patent filings made by the company.

Other than that, however, not much is known about the Microsoft Surface Phone. Fans can expect more details to be revealed if Microsoft does decide to unveil it at this year MWC.