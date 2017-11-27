Microsoft Surface Phone Specs News, Update: New Leak Reveals Exciting Feature for Mobile Flagship

(Photo: Reuters/Mike Blake) The Microsoft logo is shown on the Microsoft Theatre at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California, U.S.A., June 13, 2017.

While Microsoft is yet to make its comeback to the mobile scene with a new smartphone offering, reports about the Microsoft Surface Phone and what the company plans, or at least planned for it, continue to come to light.

It is no secret that the Redmond giant made attempts to integrate Surface Pen support to its smartphones, which did not come to pass. At one point, Microsoft was serious about it.

In fact, a video of an old prototype showing just that has just come to light. It shows a Surface Pen working on a Lumia device. This technology was reportedly being perfected for the Lumia 950 XL.

And as users know now, the device came with no Surface Pen support. In the video, in fact, the feature was not exactly working as it is.

While this was the case, ONMSFT notes that it is a promising concept that would have reinvigorated Microsoft's mobile department.

However, it might not be too late just yet with many believing that the company will make its big comeback to the scene with the Microsoft Surface Phone.

Judging by its name, it is the perfect device to debut the Surface Pen support. It will also enrich the Surface family, which, unlike its smartphone division, has seen and continues to see success.

Previous reports suggested that the Microsoft Surface Phone is still very much alive and that more concrete information will come out next year.

There were rumors and leaks that even pertained to a 2018 release, describing the Microsoft Surface Phone as a portable laptop with Win32 support.

For now, however, the closest that users can get to a Microsoft Surface Phone is the HP Elite X3. It is being said that a follow-up is in the works although a recent report claims that it will be powered by Android instead of Windows 10.