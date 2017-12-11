(Photo: Reuters/ Mike Blake) The Microsoft logo is shown on the Microsoft Theatre at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California, U.S.A., June 13, 2017.

While the Microsoft Surface Phone is nothing beyond a myth at this time, the rumor mill is very much alive churning out details about its existence.

As reported in the past, the handset is being designed to work as a portable laptop. It will also be foldable so that it shifts into tablet mode when it is fully open and phone mode when closed.

In a couple of interesting new patent documents dug up by Win Central, Microsoft details what the camera experience will be like on the Microsoft Surface Phone, should it pursue the foldable design.

The patent reveals that the foldable handset will feature a camera lens on one half and the imaging module will be placed on the other half.

When the device is folded, the two components will attach to each other through a magnetic connection. The secondary module will be made invisible with a mechanical flap when the Microsoft Surface Phone goes into tablet mode.

Another new piece of information that points to a foldable design for the Microsoft Surface Phone is the discovery of the ever popular Windows watcher Walking Cat, who stumbled upon some sort of a Journal application. He writes on Twitter:

The Whiteboard app contains some references to the "Journal" app, "left and right page"? "This is the accessibility title for the journal application which consists of a left and right page for content creation."

The Redmond giant also appears to be actively looking for people who can help them develop and build the Microsoft Surface Phone with the company hiring someone with expertise on both Qualcomm and Intel.

This not only hints that Microsoft could indeed be working on brand new Windows hardware again. It might also be considering to use Snapdragon processors for their next big mobile offering since the Lumia 950.

Whether it ends up being the Microsoft Surface Phone or not remains to be seen at the moment.