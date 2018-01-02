(Photo: Reuters/Mike Segar) A Microsoft logo is seen on an office building in New York City in this July 28, 2015 file photo.

Although it is unknown at the moment if the Microsoft Surface Phone will ever see the light of day, the Redmond giant is by no means done with the mobile scene.

So far, it has been hinted that the mythical phone will take the form of a foldable device and that an operating system called Andromeda is being developed especially for such design.

A couple of weeks ago, it was discovered that Microsoft has added a new platform category on the Microsoft Store that the company seems to be experimenting.

It uses a placeholder icon only and comes with the designation "8828080," which happens to be part of the tech giant's phone number. This new platform is believed to be Andromeda.

According to Windows Central, Microsoft has started testing the Andromeda app support on Microsoft Store, which suggested that they are making progress on the OS.

Several existing Windows 10 Mobile and PC apps and games have appeared on the 8828080 platform category on the Microsoft Store including third-party products from big-name companies like Spotify.

However, at this time, the tech firm is yet to make anything about Andromeda official, let alone the mysterious Microsoft Surface Phone, which is expected to debut it.

It likely won't be the only product from Redmond that will use Andromeda. A new patent filed by the Surface titan suggests that they are also putting together a dual-screened peripheral device that makes it easier to make phone calls.

The patent document is titled "User Input Peripheral." The product in question doubles as a phone dock with built-in speakers and microphone and a Voice over Internet Protocol or VOIP speaker for the PC.

The folks over at MS Power User, who were the first to spot the newly filed patent, believe that this peripheral device will be intended as an iPhone accessory.

Microsoft's efforts have many hopeful that the Microsoft Surface Phone is not too far away although for now, apart from patents, its existence is yet to be announced by the company.