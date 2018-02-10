Reuters/ Brendan McDermid A photographer takes a picture of the Microsoft Surface Pro 3 during an event in New York back in 2014.

Microsoft just commemorated its milestone back when the Microsoft Surface turned Pro five years ago. Consumers and critics are now discussing the possibility of the Microsoft Surface Book Pro 2018 or the Surface Pro 5 being launched this year.

After the release of the Microsoft Surface Pro 2017 edition last year, many people quickly turned their attention to what is coming next. Microsoft recently teased its patrons not about the Surface Book Pro 2018 but about the future of the Surface Pro series. "Five years ago today, a revolution was born when Surface turned Pro. And it was just the start," Microsoft Surface tweeted last Friday (Feb. 9). Microsoft Surface also asked its customers about their great experiences with the Surface Pro products. The Surface Pro introduced itself back in Feb. 9, 2013. The Pro was then followed by the Surface Pro 2, 3, 4, and the 2017 edition.

More reports and rumors are now surfacing the internet to predict the release date of Surface Pro 5. There are speculations suggesting that the Pro 5 will debut in the coming spring. The latest laptop installment to the Surface Pro family series is the Surface Pro 2017 back on June 15, 2017.

Fans of the Microsoft laptop series are hoping for the introduction of the 9th Generation Core to accompany the Surface Pro 5. The 8th Generation Core of the Surface Pro 2017 received the thumbs up from both critics and users. The Pro 2017 edition generated great reviews from experts, the battery life mostly.

Consumers are also hoping for a reasonable introductory price rate for the Surface Pro 5. The Surface Pro 2017 will hit stores worldwide for $799 apiece.

Analysts and customers are now waiting for official announcements from Microsoft about the rumored hybrid product, its features, price rate, design, and of course release date.