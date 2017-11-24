Microsoft Surface Pro Black Friday Deals: Discounts as Big as $330 Being Offered for Pro and Type Cover Bundles

Black Friday is in full swing as retailers unload the last of their ads. Microsoft's Surface Pro is among the avalanche of consumer gadgets offered on discount this Thanksgiving weekend, and this deal shaves hundreds of dollars for the portable.

The Surface Pro works best when paired with the Type Cover, and Microsoft has this in mind when it offered their Black Friday deal. Depending on the variant, buyers can save anywhere from $229 to $329 for a limited time.

Microsoft Microsoft will be offering Black Friday deals on the Xbox One S, Surface Pro and more.

The cheaper option comes with 128 GB of Solid State storage and 4 GB of memory and comes with a 7th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. It's the same combination that gave the Surface Pro its impressive battery life, and this offer costs just $899, down from the original price of $1,129.

The draw of this offer, however, is the Black Type Cover bundled in with the offer. This accessory is one of the best keyboards for typing for any ultraportable out in the market today and is already included in this Black Friday deal.

The top-end variant for this deal costs $1,099, a $330 discount from the original price. This bundle also comes with a black Type Cover and comes with double the storage and memory, at 256 GB and 8 GB respectively.

Buyers who are getting this for their creative work will be happy to find that this offer comes with a free trial of Adobe Creative Cloud Photography plan plus 1 TB of cloud storage that's good for three months.

Microsoft is also offering special Black Friday software add-ons, and will throw in an Office 365 Home bundle for $40 less, just for this offer.

This deal from Microsoft starts Nov. 23, according to Forbes. The first generation Surface Book is also getting a hefty 45 percent discount, too, bringing it down to just $799.