Microsoft Surface Pro LTE Specs, Review: Is It Worth the Additional $150?

Microsoft Promo image for Microsoft's latest Surface Pro

Microsoft's Surface Pro with LTE Advance is a huge upgrade from the non-LTE predecessor Surface Pro 2017.

A minor difference in the exterior — an expansion slot that is about 5/8 of an inch wider than previous releases without LTE — puts its advantages miles away from older models. Apart from the old slot for the microSD memory card, users can also now squeeze in a nano SIM.

Internally, the new Surface Pro features a Cat 9 modem, which supports cellular connections with speeds of up to 450 Mbps. It also has an embedded SIM that lets users enjoy pay-as-you-go data services, even without an external SIM card. The device is also GPS-supported, allowing applications to get their precise location.

All these come at an additional $150, as compared to the price of the non-LTE Surface Pro. For example, the LTE-supported device with 7th-Generation Core i5 CPU, 8 GB of RAM, and a 256 GB SSD is available at $1,449, while the non-LTE equivalent is worth $1,299. The same price difference goes for the unit that holds 4 GB of RAM and a 128 GB SSD, which is priced at $1,149, compared to the previous $999.

The Surface Pro with LTE Advanced was first announced in November. Until recently, it was only available through commercial channels. A number of tech analysts have been using it for the past week to gauge if it is worth the $150 difference.

The Surface Pro's mobile connectivity allows users to easily connect to the Internet without WiFi connection. That means users will not have to go head-to-head with the number of people sharing WiFi at a coffee shop and have their own connection whether they are at a park or on a moving train.

The connection is also swift, taking out the amount of time users often use searching for a good WiFi connection, entering passwords, or connecting the laptop to their phone's hotspot.

This makes the LTE-equipped Surface Pro very appealing to business buyers and generally people who are always on-the-go. The laptop itself uses competitive hardware. With the new option to get a Type Cover and Surface Pen, it will be also much easier to navigate.

The Surface Pro with LTE is now available for pre-order from Microsoft and Best Buy.