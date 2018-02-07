Microsoft Survey Finds Tech Can Result To Unproductivity For Businesses

Reuters/Mike Segar Microsoft Corporation is best known for its software products such as the Microsoft Windows operating systems and the Microsoft Office suite.

Technology has shown a great impact towards the productivity of businesses. A recent Microsoft survey showed that this impact is quite upsetting towards the growth of companies instead of helping it.

In the recent years, economists have been talking about the so-called "productivity paradox" wherein in the past 40 years, workers and companies have not shown that they have benefitted from the digital age.

According to Bloomberg, several developed economies have either been stagnant or diminishing in terms of productivity.

Microsoft Corporation released a survey on Monday wherein they gathered 20,000 European workers to participate in their poll. The survey by the multinational technology company revealed that new digital technology had been making several businesses less productive. Microsoft had identified some reasons for this.

These reasons include the distraction workers face by being surrounded by social media messages, the inefficiency of workers who are not familiar nor properly trained to utilize technology, the deficiency of older and worn-out technology, and the burnout for workers who bring their jobs home.

But, of course, Microsoft still reminds people that the impacts of technology are highly dependent on the work culture of the companies. According to the Fin24 website, the businesses with a "strong digital culture" had higher productivity gains from technology while those whom Microsoft deemed as having a "weak digital culture" did not.

Microsoft's definition of "strong digital culture" meant that the employees had the proper knowledge and training for technology, access to information, and efficient growing technology that was in line with the company's vision.

With a "strong digital culture," the survey reported 22 percent of employees felt "highly productive" while only 5 percent felt unproductive. Those companies that were deemed as having a "weak digital culture" had only 12 percent of employees feeling "highly productive" and 21 percent feeling unproductive.

Further, the survey suggested that those businesses with a "strong digital culture" had helped employees feel passionate and focused, while those with a "weak digital culture" felt the complete opposite.

Microsoft's president for Europe Michel van der Bel wrote the introduction of the study, highlighting that businesses should look at the adoption of new digital technology as "a people journey" and not just "an IT exercise."