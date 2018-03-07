Microsoft to Bring Back the 'Inside Xbox' Show

"Inside Xbox," a show which delivered breaking news and upcoming console developments straight to Xbox 360 owners a few years ago, is coming back. Microsoft is reviving the gaming news show for their current generation of consoles, starting this Saturday, March 10.

The very first episode of the revived show will be streaming on a long list of online services, including Mixer, Xbox Live, YouTube, Twitch TV and Facebook. "Inside Xbox" will be shown on the Xbox channel for the services listed beforehand, as Tech Radar noted.

YouTube/Xbox/Microsoft Microsoft is reviving the "Inside Xbox" feature show as a set of streaming episodes, starting Mar. 10, 2018 at 3 p.m. EST on a variety of video platforms.

For its debut, "Inside Xbox" will be showcasing Microsoft's next big exclusive, the nautical and pirate-themed "Sea of Thieves" which will be coming out on March 20. The show will be hosted by Larry Hryb, also known as Xbox's Major Nelson, alongside Graeme Boyd, Jeff Rubenstein, Alex Hebert, Lydia Ellery, and other guests.

"These fine folks will be crewing a ship bursting at the seams with content. We'll be sitting down with Rare to discuss the incredible energy from fans surrounding Sea of Thieves," the Xbox team hinted at the first show's content in their premiere announcement for "Inside Xbox" via the official Xbox blog.

Along with breaking news on everything Xbox, the show will also be giving away prizes and giveaways for viewers who not only tune in but also participate. There's a "free stuff chest" full of goodies, as well as some MixPot freebies for viewers watching using their Mixer account.

"Inside Xbox" was a staple for Xbox 360 fans, at least until the show was discontinued back in 2012, as Eurogamer recalled.

The video below is a sneak preview of the first "Inside Xbox" show featuring "Sea of Thieves" by Rare, and will be debuting this March 10 at 3 p.m. EST on major video streaming and social media platforms.