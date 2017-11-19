'Middle-earth: Shadow of War' DLC: Free Updates to Be Released This Week, More to Follow

(Photo: Monolith Productions) A screenshot from "Middle-earth: Shadow of War."

Monolith Productions is not leaving "Middle-earth: Shadow of War" gamers empty-handed as the year ends with five free downloadable content (DLC) coming to the game.

This week alone, three updates will be released. On Nov. 21, there will be two new scenarios, namely Endless Siege and Rebellion.

In the former, "Middle-earth: Shadow of War" players will be tasked to "defend your fortresses against Sauron's forces as the Dark Lord tries to reclaim Mordor." The latter will require gamers to "crush the rebel Ologs and Uruks in your forces as they seek to undermine the Bright Lord."

Also on Nov. 21, Monolith Productions is officially giving the Photo Mode in "Middle-earth: Shadow of War" a much-needed update.

Capture every battle and siege and apply new filters, frames, and textures with the Enhanced Photo Mode update.

These three free updates will arrive with the first paid "Middle-earth: Shadow of War" expansion called Slaughter Tribe Nemesis in which players meet a gruesome new group of Orcs that have no problem ambushing anyone who gets in their way.

This paid DLC also adds new fortresses and missions as well as a new Legendary gear set, upgrade challenges and conquest activities.

Come Dec. 5, more free stuff for "Middle-earth: Shadow of War" arrive including Online Fight Pits that provide players with new ways to score useful gear and bonuses:

Challenge another player's Orc follower, Overlord vs. Overlord, to a fight to the death in the arena to earn powerful rewards and upgrades.

The following week, "Middle-earth: Shadow of War" players will get to up the ante with the new Brutal Difficulty, a higher difficulty level "even more challenging than Nemesis with no last chances."

On Dec. 12, The Outlaw Tribe Nemesis, the second paid expansion for the game, will also be released, bringing the titular new Orcs known for being the "most rebellious warriors" in their community.

The remaining "Middle-earth: Shadow of War" expansions called "Blade of Galadriel" and "Desolation of Mordor" will be story-based and will be released in February and May, respectively.