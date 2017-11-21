'Middle-earth: Shadow of War' Getting Free Content for 2017

(Photo: Facebook/ShadowOfWarGame) Featured is a promotional image for "Middle-earth: Shadow of War."

Free content is coming to "Middle-earth: Shadow of War" soon.

Five downloadable content (DLC) packs will be released for the action role-playing game, developer Monoloth Productions announced on Thursday. All new features and updates will be available to players for free and will be dropped over the course of this month and December.

The first part of content will be unveiled on Nov. 21 in the form of the Endless Siege mode. Players must defend all of their captured fortresses against the increasing number of Sauron's forces. It is similar to the endless survival mode that requires players to defend against enemies and reinforce their garrisons.

Additionally, the Rebellion update will be released on the same date. It lets users go on a journey to crush rebellious Orcs (Uruks and Ologs), who seek to undermine the Bright Lord, with Talion.

Another content expected to drop on Nov. 21 is the Enhanced Photo Mode that is designed to allow players to capture every moment in the game. Players will soon be able to add textures, frames and filters to photos and share them with their buddies.

On Dec. 5, the Online Fight Pits will be available for all players. This mode lets users challenge another player's Orc follower to a match in the arena. Powerful upgrades and rewards await the winner in every fight.

Coming in a week later is the Brutal Difficulty level, which will be open on Dec. 12. It is a new, higher-difficulty level that is more challenging than Nemesis.

Aside from the free content, Monolith Productions announced the release dates for the Nemesis Expansion (Nov. 21) and the Outlaw Tribe Nemesis Expansion (Dec. 12).

Developed by Monolith Productions and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, "Middle-earth: Shadow of War" is available for PC, PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One.