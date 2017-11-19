'Middle-Earth: Shadow of War' Named the Best-Selling Game for October in the US

Facebook/ShadowOfWarGame A promo image of "Middle Earth: Shadow of War."

Action RPG "Middle-Earth: Shadow of War" emerged as the best-selling game in the United States for the month of October.

Gamespot reported that market analytics firm NPG Group released its report covering the U.S. sales of video games and hardware in the country. "Shadow of War" from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment edged out a number of solid contenders, including "Assassins Creed: Origins" from Ubisoft, which trailed at the second spot.

Joining the two in the top five were "Super Mario Odyssey" from Nintendo, "Sout Park: The Fractured But Whole" from Ubisoft, and "NBA 2K18" from EA, at the third, fourth, and fifth spots, respectively. The list covered the sales across all platforms. Other titles that made it to the top 10 for October were "FIFA 18" in sixth, "WWE 2K18" in seventh, "Madden NFL 18" eighth, "Destiny 2" ninth, and "Forza Motorsport 7" in tenth place.

Moreover, the NPD report also noted that the sales of "Shadow of War" were 20 percent higher compared to the sales generated during the launching month of "Shadow of Mordor" in 2014.

When it comes to the best-selling games for 2017 thus far, "Destiny 2" still leads the pack, followed by "NBA 2K18" and "Ghost Recon: Wildlands" at the second and third spots, respectively. "Madden NFL 18' and "Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" rounded out the top 5.

On the hardware side of things, the Nintendo Switch still held a firm grasp at the top spot last month, beating Sony's PlayStation 4. Sony's flagship, however, still remained to be the overall top-selling console for the year, thus far.

Despite Nintendo's success, GamesIndustry reported that the strong market performance of "Super Mario Odyssey," which debuted last month, was not enough to push the U.S. game sales in October. Sales dropped 11 percent to $825 million.

"Super Mario Odyssey drove the third highest launch month packaged software sales for a Mario Action/Adventure title in tracked history, following only New Super Mario Bros Wii and Super Mario Galaxy," said NPD analyst Mat Piscatella.