Young Magazine Official Site Promotional image for “Chuukan Kanriroku Tonegawa (Middle Management Chronicle Tonegawa),” which is a spinoff of Nobuyuki Fukumoto’s “Tobaku Mokushirou Kaiji (Ultimate Survivor Kaiji). The series is written by Tensei Hagiwara and illustrated by Tomohiro Hashimoto and Tomoki Miyoshi.

An upcoming animated adaptation has been announced for the Japanese spinoff manga series "Chuukan Kanriroku Tonegawa (Middle Management Chronicle Tonegawa)."

According to Anime News Network, the announcement was made on the cover image for the third volume of "1-nichi Gaishutsu-roku Hanchō" by Motomu Uehara, Kazuya Arai, Tensei Hagiwara, and Nobuyuki Fukumoto. The said volume will be released on Tuesday, March 6.

On the other hand, the upcoming television anime series will be animated by the Japanese animation studio Madhouse. It has been scheduled to premiere sometime this year on NTV's AnichU programming block. It tells the story of a man named Yukio Tonegawa, the executive of Teiai Group.

Tonegawa's daily life is described as agonizing, perhaps due to the fact that he often gets into conflicts with Hyoodo and the black suits.

The original manga series serves as a spinoff of Nobuyuki Fukumoto's "Tobaku Mokushirou Kaiji (Ultimate Survivor Kaiji)." It is written by Tensei Hagiwara and illustrated by Tomohiro Hashimoto and Tomoki Miyoshi. Additionally, it first launched in 2015 in Kodansha's "Monthly Young Magazine."

It has been published in six collected volumes since November 2017 and has even reached the #1 spot on the top 20 list of manga for male readers in the 2017 edition of Takarajimasha's guidebook, "Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!)."

The original "Kaiji" series tells the story of a consummate gambler named Kaiji, who likes betting on games ranging from a simple round of janken and human racing, to falling pachinko balls and two-player mahjong.

He will eventually defeat Tonegawa, an incident that will cause his organization to suffer because they now lack a connection to the upper management of the Teia Group, him having defeated its executive and all.

Information regarding "'Middle Management Chronicle Tonegawa" is still currently scarce. However, a key visual art has already been released, and fans are hoping for more information regarding the upcoming series' cast and crew in the coming months.