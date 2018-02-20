'Midnight, Texas' Gets Season 2 Renewal From NBC

Facebook/NBCMidnightTexas Featured is a promo image for 'Midnight, Texas.'

NBC has ordered more new episodes of "Midnight, Texas."

The supernatural drama has been officially picked up for a second season by the premium cabler, reports confirmed. Based on the best-selling novels by Charlaine Harris, the show explores the curious and strange residents of a small town in Texas.

News of the renewal does not come as a surprise since the program has been performing well in terms of ratings. It was the No. 1 drama among adults in the 18–49 demo last summer, running undefeated in its Monday-at-10 time slot.

"I am stoked at the prospect of a second season of 'Midnight, Texas,'" Harris said in a press statement. "I can't wait to revisit my favorite town to discover what its inhabitants have been up to the past few months. Now the viewers, who've been asking me questions daily, will have their reward."

Aside from the season 2 order, NBC announced that Eric Charmelo and Nicole Snyder are officially on board as co-showrunners for the next installment. Charmelo and Snyder served as consulting producers back in season 1 but have since been promoted, and they will executive produce with David Janollari.

The series stars Dylan Bruce (pawnshop owner Bobo), Parisa Fitz-Henley (a witch named Fiji), Arielle Kebbel (mysterious assassin Olivia), Jason Lewis (angel named Joe), and Peter Mensah (wise vampire Lemuel). Unfortunately, season 1 stars Yul Vazquez and Sara Ramos will not be back for season 2.

The first installment left off with a lot of loose ends. Lemuel and Olivia got married, Joe reunited with Chuy (Bernardo Saracino), and Creek (Ramos) finally declared her love for Manfred (François Arnaud). A corporation has arrived to renovate Midnight, which leads to more tensions among the residents.

NBC has yet to announce a release date for "Midnight, Texas" season 2.