'Midnight, Texas' Season 2 Renewal Update: NBC in Talks With Cast for Potential Return

(Photo: NBC) A still from "Midnight, Texas."

The fate of "Midnight, Texas" remains up in the air as NBC remains silent about a season 2 renewal.

The radio silence about the show has many worried that fans have seen the last of the series, which ended its 10-episode run last September.

However, not all hope is lost about "Midnight, Texas" season 2. According to TVLine, NBC is in talks with the members of the cast, which includes François Arnaud, Dylan Bruce, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Arielle Kebbel, Jason Lewis, Peter Mensah, Sarah Ramos and Yul Vázquez about a potential renewal. Nothing has been made official though.

One of the reasons that the show is in limbo is because the turnout was not as big as the network has hoped despite the huge following behind the Charlaine Harris book that the show was based in.

The network also expected fans of HBO's "True Blood," which is based on the "Southern Vampire Mysteries" series that was created by Harris as well.

Premiering to 4.92 viewers tuning in, "Midnight, Texas" also saw a dip in viewership by the season finale, but it remained at four million — 4.05 million to be exact. Its lowest numbers were after the fourth episode at 3.46 million, but it quickly climbed to 4.74 after that. The rating ranged from 0.6 to 0.9.

Those numbers, unfortunately, do not guarantee "Midnight, Texas" a second season. For now, fans will have to wait for NBC to drop the verdict.

Created and co-executive produced by "Mr. Robot" director Niels Arden Oplev, "Midnight, Texas" follows the titular town, a place "where being normal is really quite strange" and where "no one is who they seem."