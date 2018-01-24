'Mighty Ducks' TV Series in the Works

(Photo: YouTube/Clevver Movies) A screengrab from a video report on the rumored “Mighty Ducks 4” movie.

A "Mighty Ducks" television adaptation is in the works.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 1992 American sports comedy-drama film centered on a mini hockey team is getting the series treatment.

It is in development over at ABC Signature Studios, which is the cable and streaming-focused department of ABC Studios. At the moment, however, the "Mighty Ducks" series has no network yet.

It is being said that the project might be shopped to streaming platforms as well as broadcast and cable networks. It is also possible it will be part of the lineup for Disney's upcoming standalone subscription video-on-demand service.

This means that the "Mighty Ducks" series will join Marvel and "Star Wars" movies as well as original scripted TV shows based on established franchises like "Star Wars," "High School Musical" and "Monsters, Inc."

ABC Signature head Tracy Underwood put the development of the series in motion after original trilogy screenwriter Steven Brill and original producer Jordan Kerner pitched the idea.

In turn, Brill is set to reprise his role as the scriptwriter for the "Mighty Ducks" TV series for ABC Signature, who will then deal with the talent and distribution side of things this year. Brill will also serve as executive producer for the series along with George Heller and Brad Petrigala.

With regard to the cast, it is unclear if Emilio Estevez, the star of "Mighty Ducks" films, will be part of the series since Brill is yet to write the script.

Speaking of which, details on the plot is being kept under wraps at the moment. It is unclear if the TV series will serve as a sequel to the movies or a reboot.

It looks like it might be a while before fans will hear more about the "Mighty Ducks" TV series, let alone hit the small screen since the project is still in very early stages.