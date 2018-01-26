'Mighty Ducks' TV Show Under Development at ABC Signature Studios

(Photo: YouTube/Clevver Movies) A screengrab from a video report on the rumored “Mighty Ducks 4” movie.

"Mighty Ducks" is heading to the small screen.

Disney's underdog Minnesota hockey team will be returning for a TV series, according to The Holywood Reporter. Sources told the media outlet that ABC Signature Studios is now developing a show based on the 1990s dramedy focusing on a youth hockey team.

Although a network is not yet attached to the project, the original trilogy's screenwriter, Steven Brill, is reportedly involved. He is now working on a show concept alongside "Mighty Ducks" producer Jordan Kerner. They are in the process of creating a script, with plans to attach actors and begin pitching to networks sometime this year.

Vice points out that the series is still in the early stages of development, so there is not much information about its possible storyline. The new program, however, could go one of two ways: either it will be a straight reboot focusing on the original film with an updated cast and plot, or a sequel that is set in the same timeline as the 90s film trilogy.

It remains to be seen which way Brill will go but if he would take the sequel route, Emilio Estevez would be back to reprise his role as coach Gordon Bombay. He played a big part in giving the first movies their unique charm, and Estevez has not been doing a lot lately aside from his passion projects.

Walt Disney Pictures first released "The Mighty Ducks" in 1992. Despite negative reviews from critics, it grossed $50.7 million domestically and even had two sequels: "D2: The Mighty Ducks" in 1994 and "D3: The Mighty Ducks" in 1996.

This upcoming project from ABC Signature Studios would serve as the second "Mighty Ducks" reboot. An animated series about the franchise was previously revealed, which followed a storyline set in an alternate universe populated by humanoid, hockey-playing ducks. It aired in 1996 on ABC for 26 episodes.