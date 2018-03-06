Boom Studios Official Site Promotional art for the upcoming 25th volume of the “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” comic book series, which will officially usher in the much anticipated arc, “Shattered Grid.” This arc will bring together Rangers from across 25 years of the show to battle against Lord Drakkon and a mysterious new Ranger.

The first major comic book event is happening for the "Power Rangers" franchise this month as the much awaited "Shattered Grid" arc officially kicks-off in "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" issue #25.

American comic book and graphic novel publisher BOOM! Studios has been working towards this event for two years, aiming to bring together Rangers from across all 25 years of the franchise. The event will span both the "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" and "Saban's Go Go Power Rangers" comic book series, as well as the annuals that are due out this year. It is expected to conclude in a one-shot finale issue.

The Rangers will be going up against the evil alternate Tommy Oliver known as Lord Drakkon. There will also be a mysterious new Ranger that has been going back through time to attack their fellow Rangers at a time when they are still new and vulnerable.

According to the Tokusatsu Network, this particular "Power Rangers" lore that BOOM! Studios has been building up on has gone through dark timelines, previously unmentioned earlier Ranger teams, all while developments that are quite well-written.

The upcoming event has already been previewed in the final scenes of the recently released 24th issue of the "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" comic book series. It will officially begin in the 25th issue, which will be released worldwide on Wednesday, March 28.

The mysterious new Ranger will then be introduced in the ninth issue of "Saban's Go Go Power Rangers." Also, whoever this Ranger is, they will later be revealed to have a surprising connection to Lord Drakkon. The issue is scheduled to be released in May.

BOOM! Studios has released a list of the issues and annuals that will be covering the upcoming arc, which will run well into August to commemorate the franchise's 25th anniversary.

"Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" is written by Kyle Higgins and illustrated by Daniele Di Nicuolo, while "Saban's Go Go Power Rangers" is written by Ryan Parrott and illustrated by Dan Mora.