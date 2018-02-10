Mighty Rayquaza Arrives in 'Pokemon GO' Alongside Other Hoenn Region Pokemon

Twitter/ PokemonGOApp Legendary Pokemon Rayquaza in augmented reality video game "Pokemon GO"

The mighty Rayquaza has arrived in "Pokemon GO," and trainers are going crazy. The Legendary Dragon Pokemon originally found in the Hoenn region is now available for raids until Mar. 16.

Niantic Labs added more Pokemon from the Hoenn region, mostly Flying and Dragon types such as Bagon, Salamence, Tropius, Metagross, Beldum, Altaria, and more. These Pokemon will appear as wild encounters until Feb. 13.

Trainers, however, have their eyes set on the powerful Rayquaza after he surfaced last Friday. Rayquaza's raid boss CP is 45468 and has a combat power of 2083 at level 20 and 2604 at level 25. The Legendary Pokemon gets a power boost from windy weather. The best types of Pokemon to overpower Rayquaza are ice, rock, fairy, and dragon types. According to PokemonGoHub, Pokemon such as Articuno, Dragonite, Lapras, and Walrein, are effective against Rayquaza.

The addition of Rayquaza completed all three ancient Legendary Pokemon discovered in the Hoenn region including Groudon and Kyogre. Groudon is no longer available, but trainers can still battle and catch Kyogre until Feb. 14. "Will you be the first to catch all three ancient Legendary Pokemon originally discovered in the Hoenn region," Niantic told trainers.

New special boxes are also added in the game containing Raid Passes, Incubators, and Star Pieces. These boxes can be purchased from the in-game store until Feb. 23. Lure Modules will be active for six hours until Feb. 23. Speaking of Lure Modules, Unibail-Rodamco Pokemon GO shopping center locations in Europe will allow trainers to activate Modules at PokeStops. Niantic Labs also said that "even more surprises await nearby."

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, there are already speculations about new Pokemon GO quests to welcome the day of hearts. However, Niantic Labs has not dropped any information nor updates about a Valentine's Day event in the coming days.