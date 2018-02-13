Migos Says They Were 'Cheated' During the 60th Grammy Awards

Facebook/ THEMigosAtl Promotional photo for Migos' third studio album "Culture II"

Grammy nominee rap trio Migos said they were "cheated" during the recent 60th Annual Grammy Awards. The group stated that no other album released back in 2017 was bigger and better compared to "Culture."

Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset arrived at the Grammy's with two nominations, Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance of "Bad and Boujee." Migos then went home with zero Grammy trophies after losing both categories to critically acclaimed rapper Kendrick Lamar and to his "Damn" album. "Bad and Boujee" was also defeated by Lamar's hit single "Humble." Lamar has not commented on the claim by Migos so far.

When asked about losing by NME, Offset replied with "They cheated us." Quavo said, "There was nothing bigger than the f***ing 'Culture' album this whole last year. They're scared to handle the three-headed monster. But we'll be back next year."

Migos' third studio album "Culture II" released back in January is already considered a Grammy contender for next year after debuting at the Billboard 200 list.

The Trap Trio also provided some hint about their future albums. "The culture goes forever and we will never RIP the culture. You're trying to figure out if the culture will live on through one, two, three, four, five, six – that we don't know we will make you wait on it. But the culture will not die, the culture will live forever," Quavo told NME.

The concert itinerary for Migos is already set out until July. The group is scheduled to perform live in stages all over the United States and will be performing alongside other artists. Migos will be hitting the stage for the 2018 Coachella at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California this coming April. The trio will also be visiting other countries like France, Spain, Norway, United Kingdom, and Ireland in the coming months.