Mike Fisher Celebrates Carrie Underwood's Birthday With A Funny Photo

Carrie Underwood just turned 35 years old on March 10, and her husband's online greeting is still hilarious to their fans.

Mike Fisher celebrated Underwood's birthday by posting an old photo of the singer back in her "American Idol Season 4" days. According to Taste of Country, the photo was a snippet of Underwood's performance of "Alone" by Heart in an episode of "American Idol" thirteen years ago.

The singer's hair in the photo was remarkably big, which brings fans back to the era of country musicians having puffy hair.

"Happy birthday to an incredible wife and an amazing mom with killer hair!" the hockey player wrote as the caption of the photo, adding a smiley emoji.

The 37-year-old also praised Underwood for being a good mother to their three-year-old son, Isaiah, besides being a good wife to himself.

"All kidding aside you're a blessing to Izzy and I everyday! Love you @carrieunderwood," he added.

The Grammy Award-winning country singer started dating the National Hockey League player after one of her concerts in 2008. The two got engaged a year after and were finally married on July 10, 2010. Underwood and Fisher got married at The Ritz-Carlton Lodge in Greensboro, Georgia. Five years later, Isaiah was born.

The "American Idol Season 4" winner has been actively involved in her husband's life. In 2012, Underwood was selected by The Hockey News, a Canadian ice hockey magazine, as one of the 100 "People of Power and Influence" in Ice Hockey.

Just this year, rumors about the couple having a rocky marriage were circulated among their followers. Underwood was quick to shot down these rumors through posting an Instagram photo representing her support for Fisher.

The two are vocal about their Christian beliefs and remain active in church activities, as per a report by AXS. During his off seasons, Fisher devotes his time training young athletes through Hockey Ministries International.

Meanwhile, Underwood has also been named as the top female Christian artist by Billboard in 2014. Her song "Something in the Water" also won the top Christian song for the 2015 Billboard Music Awards.