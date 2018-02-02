Mike Fisher Comes Out of Retirement, Rejoins the Nashville Predators

Reuters/Jonathan Alcom Nashville Predators center Mike Fisher with his wife Carrie Underwood.

Carrie Underwood's husband, Mike Fisher, is officially back with the Nashville Predators.

It has been confirmed that Mike Fisher is finally coming out of his retirement and is getting ready to get back on the ice. The hockey player's wife, the seven-time Grammy award winner Carrie Underwood, couldn't help but express her excitement upon Fisher's return to the Nashville Predators.

Underwood recently took to Twitter to announce her husband's forthcoming return to ice hockey. "This is happening!" the Grammy winner wrote on Twitter as she shared the Predators' earlier announcement. "Fish is back! So proud of you, baby! We want the cup!!!" she added.

"The ultimate goal is to sign a contract before the Feb. 26 trade deadline and return to game action and pursue the one thing every hockey player dreams of," the Nashville Predators' shared on their official site. "It's a virtually unprecedented move—only a handful of former NHLers have stepped out of retirement and back onto the ice to give it one more try," their statement went on to say.

On that same day, Fisher revealed in a press conference that Underwood had played a big role in getting him back on the ice saying that she would ask him every day what he plans to do and that she is excited that he is coming out of retirement. Along with his wife's blessing, he had also received the go signal from his family.

It should be remembered that he had previously announced his retirement from the sport back in 2017, revealing he wants to have a future that devotes more time to his family. Fisher had been in the National Hockey League (NHL) for 17 seasons and was with the Nashville Predators from 2011 to 2017. In 2016, he ultimately became caption of the team but after their lost to Pittsburg Penguins in 2017, he finally announced his retirement.

However, it looks like the 37-year-old has had a change of heart given this recent announcement.