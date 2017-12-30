Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Not Planning for a Future Wedding

(Photo: Reuters/Gus Ruelas) Singer Miley Cyrus (R) and actor Liam Hemsworth arrive at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California, February 26, 2012.

A wedding may not be in the cards for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth.

The "Malibu" singer and the Australian actor may be one of the hottest celebrity couples right now, but it looks like they have no plans of tying the knot. A source recently revealed to Us Weekly that the pair does not need a formal ceremony to confirm their relationship.

"They consider themselves married," said the insider, adding Cyrus and Hemsworth "still have zero plans of having an actual wedding." Although "a few of their friends have recently had children," the duo are not rushing to have kids of their own.

The source added, "Miley loves playing with babies but isn't ready to start a family of her own quite yet."

Rumors about Cyrus and Hemsworth tying the knot started in March. Billy Ray Cyrus tweeted an image of his daughter all smiles in a white dress, leading many fans to believe that Cyrus and Hemsworth had gotten married. Cyrus' manager had since slammed the rumors and stated that the two are still definitely not married.

Just last month, a wild rumor about the pair's wedding resurfaced again, claiming they actually got married in April of this year.

"The Hunger Games" star and the former Disney actress have been in an on-and-off relationship since they met on the set of "The Last Song" in 2010. Hemsworth everntually popped the question in May 2012, but they decided to call off the engagement in September 2013.

In 2015, Cyrus and Hemsworth began dating again and she was photographed wearing her Neil Lane ring again.

Cyrus previously said in an interview that she has no plans to get married in the near future. "I don't envision marriage," she shared. "I'm 24. I hope to get to live a little bit more. I have too much living to do [before I get married]."