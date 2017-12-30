Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Won't Be Getting Married in 2018

Reuters/Gus Ruelas Singer Miley Cyrus (R) and actor Liam Hemsworth arrive at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012.

Will 2018 be the year Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth finally tie the knot? The answer is no.

It seems like Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been engaged for the longest time, but it should be remembered that the couple had only just gotten re-engaged last year ,and now, it has been revealed that they are not planning on a wedding just yet. According to a post published by Us Weekly, the two actually consider themselves as a married couple already and don't need to walk down the aisle to prove their love for each other.

Furthermore, fans could rest assure that the 25-year-old singer also has no plans of getting pregnant anytime soon despite the recent reports saying otherwise. In one such report, it is said that Cyrus has been preparing her body to get pregnant by giving up alcohol and marijuana, but a source has revealed that despite her fondness for babies, Cyrus herself isn't ready to have one just yet.

Back in March, Miley's father, Billy Ray Cyrus, stirred quite the controversy when he posted a photo of his daughter wearing what seems to be a white dress captioned with, "I'm so happy...you are happy." His statements instantly had fans speculating that Miley has already got married to Hemsworth. However, this would be refuted by Miley's sister, Brandi and their mother, Tish, who just laughed at the idea of the "Malibu" singer getting married in that white dress.

In an earlier interview, Miley officially set the record straight regarding her wedding plans saying, "I don't envision marriage. I'm 24. I hope to get to live a little bit more. I have too much living to do before I get married."

Having first met on the film "The Last Song" in 2010, the couple had been in an on-and-off relationship ever since. While Hemsworth had earlier proposed back in 2012, they would call off the engagement and break up for two years before they would get back together.