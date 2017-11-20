Miley Cyrus Can't Help But Gush About Boyfriend Liam Hemsworth

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni A photo of Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus is definitely appreciative of her boyfriend Liam Hemsworth.

It looks like Miley Cyrus has nothing but love for Liam Hemsworth after posting on Twitter how "hunky" her man is. "Damn. My man lookin hunky as f---!" the "Younger Now" singer posted on Twitter along with a photo of Hemsworth leaning against a black car while wearing a black shirt and pants.

Just recently, the couple had sparked rumors that they have already gotten married after they were caught taking a stroll wearing matching bands on their ring fingers. However, it looks like they have been wearing these rings for quite a while now but are not yet married. Hemsworth was first seen wearing the ring in August while Cyrus had already been wearing her's the month before.

Refuting these wedding rumors, Cyrus' mother, Tish, told Us Weekly that her daughter is enjoying her current relationship status too much and would not be rushing off to get married.

"She is not eloping. She is not getting married. They are so freaking happy and living in Malibu," Tish says. "She's so happy, and she's always like, 'I don't know why everybody wants us to get married. It's so perfect,'" she added.

Tish says that Miley is just 24 and that there's still a lot of time for her to get married. She also explains that when the day finally arrives that she walks down the aisle, she would definitely want a small ceremony. "Of course I probably would [want a big wedding]. She would never do that, I don't think," Tish explains, adding, "She's a simple, simple girl. I don't think so. I want all my kids to have big weddings."

The couple first met during the shooting of their film "The Last Song" and started dating afterward. They got engaged in 2012 but broke it off a year later, only to get back together in December 2015.