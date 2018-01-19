Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth sparked baby rumors after the couple started a home project. The two have been doing home renovations at Cyrus' Tennessee house, which prompted speculations they were preparing to have a baby.

REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz Reports say that Miley Cyrus is planning to have a baby with Liam Hemsworth.

According to reports, two news wings have been added to the house since renovations began. One of these areas will supposedly include a nursery as Cyrus might already be in the family way.

"This is a great place for Miley to start a family," a neighbor allegedly said. "I think she's been there about two months. We've seen painters go to the house and it looks like she's serious about moving here," he added.

Another report claimed that Hemsworth, 27, is ready to start a family with his 25-year-old long-term partner. The couple started dating as teenagers and has been together for nearly nine years.

"They've wanted a baby for ages, but the timing was never right," a family friend revealed. "But now they feel as ready as they'll ever be."

Cyrus and Hemsworth are also rumored to have secretly married each other over the holidays in Australia, where his family resides. Though the pair never confirmed the story, the two have been sporting similar gold bands on their ring finger since January. They have also apparently been shopping for baby things.

But the rumors of Cyrus' pregnancy have been debunked. According to Gossip Cop, the couple has no plans to expand their union in the near future. They are also not setting up a nursery at the singer's home.

Cyrus and Hemsworth met in the summer of 2009 while filming "The Last Song." The following year, the two admitted they're dating but they broke up soon after announcing the big news.

The couple, however, got back together after a month of breakup. In November 2012, Cyrus and Hemsworth announced their engagement but by September 2013, they both called it quits.

Three years later, they're back in each other's arms. Cyrus said they did some growing up during their time apart.