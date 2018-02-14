Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth Wedding Rumors: Chris Hemsworth Shuts Down Speculations

Whether Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth really tied the knot earlier this year is something that their fans will be spending 2018 wondering about. Liam's brother Chris Hemsworth, meanwhile, has already gone on record to say that they have not gotten married yet, at least as of last month.

An unconfirmed report surfaced earlier last month that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have gone ahead and went through with having a secret wedding. The pop singer reportedly flew to Byron Bay in New South Wales, Australia to greet the new year alongside her longtime boyfriend, according to Hollywood Life.

REUTERS/Gus Ruelas Singer Miley Cyrus (R) and actor Liam Hemsworth arrive at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California.

Things allegedly escalated from there, with the couple apparently getting married in secret. The couple has also been reportedly spotted on a dinner date by the New South Wales Coast, with two new rings on their hands that night, according to the rumors.

"It's such a special place for them [in Byron Bay]. It felt right," an insider who was presumably in the area explained. "It's where they realized that they couldn't live without each other and decided to really give their relationship another go," the source added.

Of course, the rumor would eventually reach Liam's brother, Chris Hemsworth. When the topic came up during an interview on SiriusXM's "Sway in the Morning," the "Thor" actor saw a chance to clear things up, as Us Magazine noted.

"They're not officially married," the 34-year-old actor said last Jan. 16. Apparently, the couple is in no rush to get themselves in a real marriage for now.

"They consider themselves married," another source explained, perhaps pointing out to the fact that it's been a long time since the two first met on the set of "The Last Song" in 2010. While the couple has been in a long-running relationship in every sense of the word, the two "still have zero plans of having an actual wedding," the insider noted.