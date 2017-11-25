Miley Cyrus Says She Is Not Pregnant, Calls Baby Bump Rumors 'Rude'

REUTERS/Gus Ruelas Singer Miley Cyrus (R) and actor Liam Hemsworth arrive at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012.

"The Voice" coach Miley Cyrus denied the recent wave of rumors that said she was pregnant.

Apart from Thanksgiving, Cyrus also celebrated her 25th birthday on Thursday. However, her special day did not go by without some speculations emerging.

The "Malibu" singer had previously posted a photo of herself on social media where she was seen wearing a plain shirt as she waited for Thanksgiving and her special day to arrive. Her followers as well as news outlets were quick to assume that they saw Cyrus with a supposed baby bump, which sparked another round of rumors that she and Liam Hemsworth were expecting their first child.

However, Cyrus was not having it and quickly shut down the speculations. In another social media post shared the same day, the singer re-uploaded the said photo and added: "RUDE!!! Not pregnant just eating a s*** ton of [tofurkey]."

Tofurkey is a turkey or meat substitute, mostly made of tofu, for vegans or people on a plant-based diet.

My mannnnnn's already winnin & it ain't even my bday yet! Rainbow LiLi is soooo frigggggen cute! A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Nov 22, 2017 at 7:52pm PST

Meanwhile, despite the persistent pregnancy rumors, Cyrus showed that she still had a great day which was apparent in the next social media photos she shared. One of the images posted featured Hemsworth's birthday gift to his beau - a necklace with a pendant that said "lili" and clad in rainbow-colored gems.

This was not the first time that fans and tabloids have speculated about the singer possibly being pregnant. Since Cyrus and Hemsworth got back together, the rumors about them having a baby have been non-stop.

On top of those rumors, there have also been recent reports that Cyrus and Hemsworth were allegedly already working on making a nursery out of one of the five bedrooms in the singer's home. However, this seems unlikely since Cyrus has already said the pregnancy rumors were not true.

Earlier this month, there was also another rumor that spread that said the two were already married as they were seen one day wearing rings that looked exactly the same.