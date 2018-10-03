Militants Push Back Against Pro-Life

I recently tweeted, "Regardless of the charges against Justice Kavanaugh, this much is absolutely clear. The frenzied attempt to try to keep him out of the Supreme Court is simply a battle for the 'right' to abort babies in the womb. That's the bottom line."

Similar sentiments were expressed by Brandon Morse, writing on RedState.com: "The whole reason Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is in the crosshairs of a sexual assault allegation, and a media circus is ensuing, is because the left is 100 percent focused on making sure their ability to abort children and profit from it goes uninterrupted. They can pretend it's about honor and making sure an attempted rapist doesn't get a seat on the highest court in the land, but the left cares very little about sexual assault or abuse."

