Millie Bobby Brown, Jacob Sartorius Make Their Relationship Instagram Official

(Photo: Reuters/Mike Blake) Millie Bobby Brown from Netflix's "Stranger Things" as she walks the red carpet during the 74th Golden Globe Awards.

Millie Bobby Brown has seemingly confirmed her relationship with Jacob Sartorius with a recent social media post.

On Friday, Brown posted a black-and-white snap of her with Sartorius via her Instagram Story. The "Stranger Things" actress smiled while she cozied up to her rumored beau and rested her head on his shoulder. She added three heart emojis to the photo and a December 21, 2017 timestamp.

This is not the first time Brown has shown some PDA on social media. Last week, she posted an Instagram photo of her in bed snuggling an adorable bear with the caption "Thanks for the bear" and a heart emoji. While she did not mention Sartorius in the post itself, he did comment on the photo and wrote, "of course."

The young stars have yet to comment directly on their relationship status, but speculation first sparked when fans noticed they were liking each other's photos on social media. Us Weekly reports the duo recently had a fun getaway together and celebrated New Year's Eve with Brown's family at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. At the time, fellow parkgoers also shared pictures of the teens together.

Both Brown and Sartorius are currently busy with their growing careers. Brown is expected to reprise her role in Netflix's "Stranger Things" season 3, which will begin filming this year. Sartorius, on the other hand, has just started his Left Me Hangin' World Tour this 2018.

Sartorius rose to popularity by uploading lip-sync videos on Musical.ly before deciding to transition into the pop music industry. His YouTube music videos has since garnered tens of millions of views from fans all over the world. He is also known for frequently posting selfies with captions clearly aimed at getting a response from his group of young female fans.