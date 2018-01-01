Milwaukee Brewers MLB Trade and Roster Rumors: Boone Logan Joining the Team

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison) Boone Logan pitching for the Cleveland Indians in 2017.

Left-handed reliever Boone Logan is still officially a free agent right now, but reports have indicated that he has already agreed to join an up-and-coming team in the National League (NL) Central.

According to MLB Network's Adam McCalvy, Logan already has a deal in place to join the Milwaukee Brewers, but they are expected to make it official after New Year's Day.

Fox Sports San Antonio's Chuck Miketinac was the first to report that Logan has been engaged in contract discussions with the Brewers.

Logan hasn't always played at a high level in recent years, but this is seen as a low risk, high reward signing since he's still a very effective lefty specialist in the bullpen.

"So long as he can stay healthy, Logan could deliver good value on a limited commitment. He has not always produced exciting earned-run results, but has a long history of lofty whiff rates and of being hard on opposing lefties. Of course, we don't yet know the prospective contract terms — or whether a deal will be consummate," Steve Adams said in his column for MLB Trade Rumors.

"He's particularly tough on lefties, holding them to an aggregate .672 OPS over his career compared to .846 against right-handed hitters. Logan could be poised for a bounce-back year if the Brewers utilize him properly," NBC Sports' Bill Baer wrote in his report.

The veteran relief pitcher went 1-0 in 38 games with the Cleveland Indians last season, and he recorded a 4.71 earned run average (ERA), a 1.38 walks plus hits per inning pitched (WHIP), and 28 strikeouts in 21 innings pitched. He missed a big chunk of the season due to a strained lat muscle.

Logan has played for the Chicago White Sox, Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees, Colorado Rockies and the Indians during his 12-year career in the majors.